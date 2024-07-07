Andhra News | 15 workers injured as boiler in cement factory explodes: Video

Vijayawada: As many as 15 workers were injured, six of them seriously, after a boiler exploded in the Ultratech cement factory at Budavada village in Jaggayyapet mandal in NTR district on Sunday.

When the workers were working in the cement factory, the boiler exploded with a big bang suddenly, in which 15 workers were injured.

The condition of six of the injured is said to be critical and they were admitted to the Manipal and Andhra hospitals in Vijayawada. Six of the injured workers belong to Bihar.

NTR district collector G Srijana visited the injured and spoke to the doctors.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inquired about the incident with the officials.

He directed the officials to take steps to provide better treatment to the injured workers. He spoke to the CMO officials and got updates about the incident, sources said.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to submit him a comprehensive report on the incident and take action against the persons responsible for the explosion.

The Chief Minister assured of extending financial assistance from the government and to take steps to ensure that the cement factory management also pay due compensation to the injured workers.