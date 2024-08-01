Andhra News | Chaos at Simhachalam Petrol Pump: Pawan Kalyan Fan Threatens to Set Tanker on Fire

Simhachalam, Andhra Prades: A Pawan Kalyan fan created a tense situation at a petrol pump in Simhachalam, demanding that his grievances be taken directly to the Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan.

The incident involved a Jana Sena Party supporter who threatened to set a fuel tanker on fire unless his issues were addressed.

The protestor, whose identity remains undisclosed, arrived at the petrol pump brandishing a gas cylinder and a lighter, causing panic among the staff and onlookers. According to eyewitnesses, the man was vocally insistent that his personal problems be conveyed to Pawan Kalyan, a prominent actor-turned-politician and the leader of the Jana Sena Party.

He claimed that his grievances were being ignored by local authorities and sought direct intervention from the Deputy CM himself.

As the situation escalated, the petrol pump employees took quick action, attempting to calm the individual and prevent any potential disaster. The police were alerted and arrived promptly at the scene to diffuse the situation, ensuring no harm was done to the public or property.

A statement from the police said: “The individual was apprehended and taken into custody for questioning. We are investigating the motives behind this dangerous act and will ensure appropriate measures are taken to prevent such incidents in the future.”

Local Jana Sena Party members distanced themselves from the protestor’s actions, emphasizing that while they respect the enthusiasm of their supporters, such extreme measures are not condoned by the party.

The incident highlights ongoing tensions in the region as citizens seek more effective ways to communicate their concerns to political leaders. The authorities have urged the public to engage in peaceful dialogue and use formal channels to express their grievances.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan’s office has yet to release an official statement regarding the incident. The Deputy CM is known for his proactive engagement with constituents, and it’s expected that he will address the matter promptly to reassure the public of their safety and his commitment to addressing their issues.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of maintaining public safety and the need for responsible activism.