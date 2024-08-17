Andhra News | Gas Cylinder Explosion Kills 3 Members of a Family

Hyderabad: Three members of a family were burnt alive in a tragic accident when a domestic cooking gas cylinder exploded.

The incident occurred in Rayachoti, in the Annamayya district of Andhra Pradesh, during cooking.

As a result of the explosion, a fire broke out in the house, leading to the death of a mother, her son, and her daughter.

The deceased have been identified as Ramadevi, 9-year-old Manohar, and 5-year-old Maanvita. Upon receiving the information, fire brigade officials arrived at the scene and managed to control the fire.

The police are currently reviewing footage from CCTV cameras installed in the house as part of their investigation.