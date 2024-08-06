Andhra News | MLA Sheikh Nazeer Ahmed vandalises plaques (Video)

Guntur: The residents of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Guntur are outraged by the recent actions of Guntur East MLA Sheikh Nazeer Ahmed. In a shocking display of overreaction, MLA Nazeer Ahmed personally destroyed plaques installed for road projects by the previous government using a sledgehammer.

This act of vandalism has caused significant anger and disappointment among the local residents, who are questioning how an elected representative could engage in such destructive behaviour while holding office.

The plaques were an important part of the community, symbolizing development efforts, and their destruction has been seen as a disrespectful and unnecessary act.

The residents are calling for immediate action against MLA Sheikh Nazeer Ahmed to prevent such incidents from happening in the future and to uphold the integrity of public office.