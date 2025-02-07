Andhra Pradesh Reigns Supreme at Nagesh Trophy Final

Bengaluru: Andhra Pradesh showcased their blind cricket dominance by clinching victory at the 7th edition of the Nagesh Trophy Men’s National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2024-25.

A Dominant Display in the Final

In a thrilling final held at Altiore Sports Oval, Andhra Pradesh outclassed Delhi with a commanding performance, securing a comprehensive win. Batting first, Andhra Pradesh posted a mammoth total of 254/1 in 20 overs, with Ajay Kumar Reddy playing an explosive knock of 104 off just 45 balls.

Delhi’s Response Falls Short

Delhi, in response, could only manage 184/9 in their 20 overs, falling short despite some notable contributions from their middle-order batters.

Durga Rao Tompaki Shines in the Final

Durga Rao Tompaki was named the Player of the Match for his impactful performance, contributing significantly to Andhra Pradesh’s victory.

CABI Chairman Applauds Teams and Emphasizes Empowerment

During the post-match presentation, CABI Chairman Dr. Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar praised both teams for their sportsmanship and stressed the tournament’s importance in empowering visually impaired cricketers. He also thanked IndusInd Bank for their unwavering support in promoting blind cricket across India.

Tournament Awards

B1 Player of the Tournament: Ajay Kumar Reddy

Ajay Kumar Reddy B2 Player of the Tournament: Rambir Singh

Rambir Singh B3 Player of the Tournament: Sunil Ramesh

Each awardee received Rs 10,000 and a trophy.

Prize Money

Winners (Andhra Pradesh): Rs 125,000 and a trophy

Rs 125,000 and a trophy Runners-up (Delhi): Rs 1,00,000 and a trophy

Legacy of the Nagesh Trophy

The Nagesh Trophy continues to serve as a beacon of inclusion and talent in visually impaired cricket, offering players the opportunity to showcase their skills on a national stage. Andhra Pradesh’s emphatic win further solidifies their legacy as the most successful team in the tournament’s history.