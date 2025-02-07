Sonu Sood Responds to Arrest Warrant Reports in Fraud Case: Actor Breaks Silence

Mumbai: Actor Sonu Sood has responded to the recent news reports suggesting that an arrest warrant had been issued against him in a fraud case. The actor took to social media to clarify the situation, calling the reports “highly sensationalized” and emphasizing that the matter had been blown out of proportion.

Clarification from Sonu Sood

In a tweet, Sonu Sood addressed the ongoing rumors, stating, “We need to clarify that the news circulating on social media platforms is highly sensationalized. To put matters straight, we were summoned as a witness by the Honourable Court in a matter pertaining to a third party to which we have no association or affiliation.”

Also Read: Ponting Delighted to See Shreyas Iyer Back in Indian Team Ahead of Champions Trophy



The Fateh actor further added, “Our lawyers have responded, and on 10th February 2025, we will give a statement that clarifies our non-involvement in the matter. We are neither brand ambassadors nor are we associated in any way. This is just for unnecessary media attention to grab eyeballs. It is sad that celebs become soft targets. We will take strict action in this matter.”

The Legal Situation

Sonu Sood’s clarification comes after reports that a court in Ludhiana issued an arrest warrant against the actor in connection with an alleged fraud case. The arrest warrant was reportedly issued by Ludhiana judicial magistrate Ramanpreet Kaur after Sonu Sood failed to attend the court proceedings, where he had been summoned to testify as a witness in the case.

The court order allegedly stated, “Sonu Sood has been duly served with summon(s) or warrant(s) but he/she has failed to attend (absconds and keeps out of the way for the purpose of avoiding service of a summon(s) or warrant(s)). You are hereby ordered to arrest and bring the said Sonu Sood before the Court.”

Sonu Sood’s Work and Upcoming Projects

Despite the legal situation, Sonu Sood continues to stay busy with his professional commitments. He was recently seen in the action thriller Fateh, marking his directorial debut. The film, which starred Jacqueline Fernandez, Naseeruddin Shah, and Vijay Raaz, has garnered significant attention.

The actor’s statement and clarification regarding the arrest warrant have put to rest any misconceptions surrounding his involvement in the case, and fans have shown their support in response to his comments.

Conclusion

Sonu Sood’s recent response to the arrest warrant claims has put an end to the sensationalized rumors. As he prepares to provide further clarification on the matter on February 10, 2025, his supporters continue to stand by him, hoping for a swift resolution.

For the latest updates on Sonu Sood’s legal case and his upcoming projects, stay tuned to this space.