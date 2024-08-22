Andhra Pradesh | YSRCP Prez Jagan expresses shock over Atchutapuram SEZ incident; to visit Anakapalli dist

Vijayawada: YSR Congress Party President and AP Former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit the accident site in Atchutapuram SEZ, Anakapalli district, on Friday.

It is informed that Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to visit the site the day after the Chief Minister N.Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to avoid causing inconvenience to officials.

He has already spoken with local leaders to gather details about the reactor explosion in the pharma company.

He demanded that the state government provide a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the families of the deceased, similar to the relief given to the LG Polymers victims.

He also urged the government to provide the best medical treatment to the injured, free of cost, and to offer financial assistance until they fully recover.

He called for a high-level investigation into the reactor explosion.

Earlier in a statement, Jagan expressed profound shock and grief over the tragic reactor explosion at Atchutapuram SEZ.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident.

He also called upon the authorities to take immediate steps to prevent such incidents in the future.

He urged the government to focus on comprehensive safety protocols to ensure the security and well-being of workers in factories.