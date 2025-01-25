Anil Kapoor Reflects on ‘Fighter’ as Film Completes One Year

Mumbai: As his film Fighter marked its one-year anniversary in Hindi cinema on Saturday, veteran actor Anil Kapoor looked back at the project with immense pride, reflecting on the journey that was filled with “hard work, dedication, and unforgettable moments.”

Anil Shares Gratitude for ‘Fighter’

Anil Kapoor took to Instagram to commemorate the milestone, sharing several stills from the film along with some reviews and a poster. He reminisced about the experience in the caption, expressing his gratitude.

He wrote, “Looking back with immense pride as Fighter completes 1 year. It’s almost a ritual for me to look at reviews of some films on their anniversaries. This time I thought I’d share the ritual with everyone…”

Adding to his reflection, the actor continued, “This was a journey filled with hard work, dedication, and unforgettable moments. I’m so grateful to the incredible team and the love from all of you that made it so special. Here’s to pushing boundaries and creating magic together! #1YearOfFighter.”

About ‘Fighter’

Fighter is an action-packed drama directed by Siddharth Anand, who co-wrote the story with Ramon Chibb. The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, with Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and Rishabh Sawhney in pivotal roles. It is the first installment in a planned aerial action franchise.

This project marked Anand’s debut as a producer and his third collaboration with Hrithik Roshan following Bang Bang! and War. The movie was inspired by a fictionalized retelling of military events between India and Pakistan in 2019, with real-life Indian Air Force personnel contributing to the film’s authenticity.

Anil Kapoor Wishes Subhash Ghai on His 80th Birthday

On January 24, Anil Kapoor also took to Instagram to wish legendary filmmaker Subhash Ghai a happy 80th birthday. Kapoor posted a heartfelt message on his stories, writing, “Happy Birthday, @subhashghail saab! Your wisdom and creativity continue to inspire everyone around you. Grateful for all the memories and lessons over the years. Wishing you health, happiness, and endless success always!”