Rohit, Pandya, Bumrah, Arshdeep Headline ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Year

Rohit Sharma Leads ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Year

Rohit Sharma has been named captain of the ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Year, with Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Arshdeep Singh joining him in the star-studded lineup.

Under Rohit’s leadership, India clinched the T20 World Cup title in Barbados last year before he announced his retirement from the format. Rohit’s exceptional leadership and batting prowess were key to India’s triumph, with the seasoned opener amassing 378 runs in 11 matches at an impressive average of 42.00 and a strike rate exceeding 160. His standout performances included three half-centuries, highlighted by a blistering 92 against Australia in the Super Eight stage of the tournament.

Rohit’s contributions went beyond his bat; his captaincy steered a young Indian side through intense pressure, ensuring a historic year for the team.

Hardik Pandya’s All-Round Brilliance

Hardik Pandya reaffirmed his status as the best all-rounder in T20 cricket with a stellar 2024 campaign. Scoring 352 runs and taking 16 wickets in 17 matches, Pandya was instrumental in India’s successful World Cup campaign.

He was particularly dominant in the USA and West Indies, scoring 144 runs and claiming 11 wickets, including his best bowling figures of 3/20 in the final. Pandya’s finest batting performance came against Bangladesh, where he scored an unbeaten 50.

Pandya’s all-around contributions were key to India’s T20 World Cup win, and his form saw him return to the top of the ICC Men’s T20I all-rounder rankings.

Jasprit Bumrah’s Spectacular Return

Jasprit Bumrah’s return to T20I cricket in 2024 was nothing short of spectacular. His precision and deadly yorkers were crucial in India’s title-winning campaign. Bumrah claimed 15 wickets in eight matches at an astonishing average of 8.26, showcasing why he’s regarded as one of the best fast bowlers in the world.

His incredible consistency across formats and his contributions to India’s World Cup victory earned him a spot in the team, and he remains a strong contender for the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy as ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year.

Arshdeep Singh’s Rise as a T20I Specialist

Arshdeep Singh was India’s most prolific bowler in 2024, finishing with 36 wickets in 18 matches at an impressive average of 13.50. His exceptional performances in the T20 World Cup, where he claimed 17 wickets from eight games, earned him widespread recognition.

Arshdeep’s mastery in the death overs and his ability to swing the ball early made him a key figure in India’s bowling attack. His standout performance came against USA in the T20 World Cup, where he claimed 4/9, cementing his place in the ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Year.

Other Notable Members of the Team

Alongside the Indian quartet, the ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Year includes other top performers such as:

Australia’s Travis Head (539 runs)

(539 runs) England’s Phil Salt (467 runs)

(467 runs) Pakistan’s Babar Azam (738 runs)

(738 runs) West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran (464 runs)

(464 runs) Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza (573 runs and 24 wickets)

(573 runs and 24 wickets) Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan (31 wickets)

(31 wickets) Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga (179 runs and 38 wickets)

This star-studded lineup highlights the best T20I cricketers from around the world in 2024, with India dominating the team’s composition.