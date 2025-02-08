Anna Hazare Blames Kejriwal’s ‘Greed for Money’ for AAP Setback in Delhi Elections

Veteran social activist Anna Hazare has criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for its poor performance in the Delhi Assembly elections, attributing it to the party’s “ill-intentions” and various missteps.

Hazare specifically pointed to the controversial liquor policy as a major factor behind the current setback.

Hazare Highlights Controversy Surrounding Liquor Policy

Hazare slammed AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of becoming “infamous” due to the scandal surrounding the Delhi government’s liquor policy. He linked the policy to Kejriwal’s “greed for money,” which Hazare believes contributed to the party’s poor showing in the polls.

The liquor policy had sparked significant controversy, with the BJP accusing the Kejriwal government of promoting liquor consumption through offers like ‘Buy 1 Get 1 free’ on liquor bottles. The opposition had labeled Delhi as a “city of drunkards” due to the policy, further fueling the backlash against AAP.

Hazare Criticizes Kejriwal’s Character

Speaking to reporters about the early election trends, Hazare remarked that Kejriwal’s actions contradicted his claims of good character. Hazare stated that while Kejriwal often talks about integrity, he also promoted liquor, which led to voters shifting their support.

“Because of the liquor policy and their greed for wealth and money, Kejriwal became infamous,” Hazare added.

Also Read: Delhi HC Reserves Verdict on Engineer Rashid’s Interim Bail Plea

The Importance of Truth in Politics

Addressing the corruption charges against Kejriwal and senior AAP leaders, Hazare emphasized that allegations and counter-allegations are common in politics. However, he stated that when such charges arise, it is crucial to prove their falsity. According to Hazare, the truth always stands strong, and the pursuit of truth should remain the focus in such matters.

“Kejriwal became selfish, and he did not understand it. He went down the wrong path and is now on the way to a downfall,” Hazare further remarked.

BJP Leads in Early Trends

As of now, the early election trends show the BJP leading with 46 seats, while AAP is trailing with 24 seats. In the high-profile New Delhi Assembly seat, which features Kejriwal, BJP’s Parvesh Verma, and Congress’ Sandeep Dikshit, Kejriwal is trailing behind Verma in a tight contest.

Other key AAP candidates, including Atishi from Kalkaji and Saurabh Bhardwaj from Greater Kailash, are also trailing behind their BJP counterparts. The final outcome of the election is still awaited, and it will have significant implications for the future political landscape of Delhi.