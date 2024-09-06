Another Heir Set to Debut as a Hero: Balakrishna’s Son Mokshagna Gears Up for Launch

The stage is set for the much-anticipated debut of Nandamuri Mokshagna, the son of Tollywood star Nandamuri Balakrishna. As the latest scion of the Nandamuri family prepares to enter the film industry, fans and well-wishers are eagerly awaiting his first appearance on the silver screen.

Extending his best wishes, Junior NTR congratulated Mokshagna on his upcoming debut. In a heartfelt message, he expressed his hope that the blessings of their legendary grandfather, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), would always be with Mokshagna as he embarks on this new journey.

With the launch preparations in full swing, the excitement surrounding Mokshagna’s entry into Tollywood is palpable, as he carries forward the rich legacy of the Nandamuri family.