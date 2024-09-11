AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Donates ₹1 Crore to Telangana CM Relief Fund

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has made a significant contribution to the Telangana Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Pawan Kalyan presented a donation of ₹1 crore to the fund, demonstrating solidarity and support for the welfare initiatives in Telangana.

The donation was formally handed over during a meeting with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Pawan Kalyan’s gesture underscores his commitment to inter-state cooperation and his dedication to aiding relief efforts.

This substantial contribution is expected to support various relief activities and development projects in Telangana. The move has been widely appreciated by the public and political circles, reflecting a spirit of unity and mutual assistance between the two states.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed gratitude for the generous donation, highlighting the positive impact such contributions can have on addressing regional challenges and supporting ongoing relief operations.