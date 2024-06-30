AP: Engineering student dies of electric shock

Kakinada: An engineering student died of electric shock at his residence in Kondaiahpalem area here on Sunday, police said.

The tragedy took place while he was cutting loose wire hanging to the wall with a scissor without knowing that it was a live wire.

He died of electrocution instantaneously.

The two town police who registered a case identified the deceased as Pampanaboyina Vijay Kiran (21) son of Chakradhar Kakinada traffic wing police constable.

Pending further investigation, the body was shifted to a government general hospital for postmortem, police added.