AP Government Approves Ticket Price Hike for Pushpa 2 Premieres

The Andhra Pradesh government has officially approved a hike in ticket prices for the much-awaited Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun. The excitement surrounding the film has led to the introduction of special pricing for both premieres and regular shows.

Key Details:

Premiere Shows :

Special premieres of Pushpa 2 will be screened on December 4 at 9:30 PM, a day before the official release, across Andhra Pradesh.

: Special premieres of Pushpa 2 will be screened on December 4 at 9:30 PM, a day before the official release, across Andhra Pradesh. Premiere Ticket Pricing :

Ticket prices for these exclusive shows have been hiked to ₹800.

: Ticket prices for these exclusive shows have been hiked to ₹800. Regular Show Price Hike : From December 5 to December 17, multiplexes are allowed to charge ₹200 more than the standard ticket price. For single-screen theaters, ticket prices will be increased by ₹150 for upper-class and ₹100 for lower-class tickets.

:

Fan Disappointment at Pre-Release Event

The Pushpa 2 pre-release event witnessed unexpected fan frustration as Allu Arjun arrived late. Fans, who had been waiting since 3 PM to see the star, expressed their disappointment, with some leaving the event midway.

“Star heroes should respect fans’ time and stop arriving late to events,” remarked upset fans.

Adding to the drama, reports emerged of minor scuffles among fans during the event, dampening the celebratory mood.

Also Read: Wahaj Ali: Is He the New ‘King of Romance’ in Lollywood?

Despite these issues, the anticipation for Pushpa 2 remains sky-high as fans count down to the December 5 release date.