AP Govt to Launch ‘Stree Shakti’ Free Bus Travel Scheme for Women from Aug 15

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has issued guidelines for the free bus travel scheme ‘Stree Shakti’ for women, girls, and transgender persons across the state. The scheme will be implemented from August 15. Principal Secretary (Transport, Roads and Buildings) Kantilal Dande said on Monday that women, girls, and transgender persons domiciled in Andhra Pradesh will be able to benefit from this scheme, provided they produce a valid identity card.

Under the scheme, free travel will be provided in the existing buses of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), and additional buses will be run if required. Free travel will be available only in Palle Velugu, Ultra Palle Velugu, City Ordinary, Metro Express, and Express services.

As per government orders, this facility will not be applicable for non-stop, inter-state, contract carriage, chartered services, or package tours. Similarly, the scheme will not be applicable for Saptagiri Express, Ultra Deluxe, Super Luxury, Star Liner, and all air-conditioned buses.

The government has directed that CCTV cameras be installed in all buses for the safety of passengers and that body-worn cameras be provided to the staff. Facilities such as fans, chairs, drinking water, and toilets will be improved at bus stands.

Kantilal Dande said that the purchase of electric buses and their inclusion under the scheme will also be considered after cabinet approval. Zero-fare tickets will be issued to the beneficiaries, and the APSRTC will receive reimbursement from the government.

According to Transport Minister K. Parthasarathy, this scheme was a promise made by the TDP-led NDA government before the 2024 elections. Its implementation will provide greater access to education, employment, and transportation for women. The scheme is expected to cost about ₹1,942 crore annually and ₹162 crore monthly.