Apollo Pharmacy job fair at Osmania University on Nov 26

Apollo Pharmacy, in collaboration with the Employment Bureau of Osmania University, will organise a job fair on November 26.

Hyderabad: Apollo Pharmacy, in collaboration with the Employment Bureau of Osmania University, will organise a job fair on November 26.


The event will take place at the Employment Bureau office, located opposite the Arts College at Osmania University, a statement said on Friday.


A total of 100 positions for pharmacists and assistant pharmacists at Apollo Pharmacy will be filled through this job fair. The University Employment Information Bureau has announced that candidates aged 18 to 35 years who have completed D Pharmacy, B Pharmacy, M Pharmacy, or a general degree are eligible to apply.

The advertised salary for these positions ranges from Rs 14,800 to Rs 25,000 per month.

