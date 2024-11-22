“We Are Hungry, Sir!” Students Voice Desperation Over Mid-Day Meal Negligence

In a distressing incident, students at the government school in Maganoor, Narayanpet district, poured out their grievances to former MLA Chittem Rammohan Reddy during his visit on Thursday. The students complained that insects were found in their mid-day meal for the second consecutive day, leaving them unable to eat and hungry.

Taking immediate action, Rammohan Reddy arranged rice and ensured the students were served a fresh meal. He expressed anger at the negligence of authorities and demanded the provision of quality food for the students.

The incident raised questions about the state’s mid-day meal program, especially in CM Revanth Reddy’s home district. On the previous day, over 100 students had been hospitalized due to food poisoning from the mid-day meal. Despite assurances from district officials, the problem persisted, with insects found in the food again the following day.

Angry parents and locals questioned the administration’s laxity despite warnings. Even after District Collector’s instructions to ensure quality meals, the negligence continued. Initially, the Mandal Education Officer (MEO), Headmaster Muralidhar Reddy, and In-charge HM Babureddy were suspended. Following the repeat incident, the District Education Officer (DEO) was also suspended.

The incident has sparked outrage, with many calling for stricter monitoring of mid-day meals in schools to prevent further harm to students.