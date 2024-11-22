“We Won’t Give Our Lands”: Farmers Stand Firm Against Future City Project

Tensions ran high during the Future City land survey in Kandukur and Kongarakalan villages as farmers vehemently opposed the acquisition of their lands. Amid tight police security, the farmers protested, some going as far as threatening to set themselves ablaze in an attempt to stop the proceedings.

This incident comes shortly after the unrest in Kodangal’s Lagacharla village, where farmers protested against land acquisition for Pharma City. Now, the villagers in Kandukur and Kongarakalan have followed suit, declaring they would rather sacrifice their lives than give up their lands for Future City.

The protests highlight the growing resistance among farmers against large-scale land acquisitions in the region.