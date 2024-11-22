Wild Dogs Mistaken for Rare Species in Viral Video

In a recent turn of events, a video showing a pack of wild dogs in the forests of Penchikalpet, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, went viral on social media, with users mistakenly identifying the animals as rare species. The video, which circulated widely on Friday, captured the dogs drinking water from a percolation tank in the forest area.

However, Penchikalpet Forest Range Officer M. Anil Kumar clarified that the dogs were not of a rare breed but were a common species found in the region. He advised social media users to verify the facts before sharing wildlife content online to avoid spreading misinformation.

The forest department is urging the public to exercise caution and responsible sharing when it comes to wildlife videos and photographs.