Young Man Dies of Heart Attack at Friend’s Wedding Celebration

In a tragic incident, a young man named Vamsi passed away after suffering a heart attack while attending a friend’s wedding in Penumada village, Krishna Giri Mandal, Kurnool district. The 25-year-old was on stage, presenting a gift to the newlyweds when he suddenly collapsed.

Vamsi’s friends immediately rushed him to the Don Government Hospital, but doctors declared him dead upon arrival, confirming that he had succumbed to a heart attack.

It was later revealed that Vamsi worked at Amazon in Bengaluru. His untimely death has left his family and friends in shock, as they mourn the loss of a young life at a joyous occasion.

This incident highlights the importance of health awareness, even during celebrations, and serves as a stark reminder of how health conditions can strike unexpectedly. The local police are investigating the cause of the heart attack.

Vamsi’s family and friends are receiving condolences from across the community during this difficult time.