Hyderabad Woman Scammed of Rs 8 Lakh in ‘Digital Arrest’ Fraud

In a shocking case of cyber fraud, a 40-year-old woman from Hyderabad was duped out of Rs 8 lakh by scammers posing as Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) agents. The incident, which highlights the rise of ‘Digital Arrest’ scams, occurred after the woman received a phone call from an individual claiming to be a TRAI official.

According to police reports, the caller informed the victim that her phone number was linked to a police case involving online harassment registered in Mumbai. When the woman explained that she had never been to Mumbai, the fraudster threatened to deactivate her mobile number and warned that the Hyderabad police would arrest her.

Also Read: Harish Rao: “People Eagerly Await KCR’s Return to Power”

The scammer then escalated the situation, claiming that multiple bank accounts had been opened under her name across India and that her financial transactions were flagged as illegal. He told her that she had been digitally arrested and instructed her not to disconnect the call, citing a potential life threat.

Under pressure, the woman was coerced into transferring money from her bank account to the fraudsters. Following their instructions, she transferred a total of Rs 8 lakh. Once the victim realized she had been scammed, she filed a complaint with the Hyderabad Cybercrime police.

The police have since registered a case and are actively investigating the incident, working to identify and apprehend the perpetrators behind this elaborate scam.

This case serves as a stark reminder of the growing sophistication of cybercrimes and the importance of being cautious when receiving unsolicited calls or messages, especially those involving threats or demands for money.