Hyderabad

Apology: Munsif Daily Regrets Publishing the Siddiq Hussain Chanbasveshwar Advertisement on January 7, 2025

Munsif Daily Published an Advertisement by Mistake

Munsif Web Desk7 January 2025 - 23:37
Munsif Daily sincerely apologizes for an error in our January 7, 2025, edition, where an advertisement regarding a three-day conference related to the Siddiq Hussain Chanbasveshwar was mistakenly published.

We deeply regret this oversight and assure our readers that strict measures will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

As an organization, Munsif Daily reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the belief in the Finality of Prophethood (Khatm-e-Nabuwwat) and reiterates its adherence to this fundamental principle.

