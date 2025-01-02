Playback Singer Armaan Malik Ties the Knot with Influencer Aashna Shroff: A Dreamy Wedding Celebration

Indian playback singer Armaan Malik, known for his melodious voice and captivating performances, has officially tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend and renowned influencer Aashna Shroff.

The couple, who got engaged in August 2023, shared their wedding news through heartwarming posts on Instagram. Their dreamy wedding photos have since taken the internet by storm, inspiring fans and setting major relationship goals.

A Heartfelt Announcement

On Thursday, Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff took to social media to share their joy with the world. The couple posted a series of stunning photos from their intimate wedding ceremony, captioned with a heartfelt message in Hindi: “Tu hi mera ghar” (“You are my home”).

The pictures captured the couple’s love and happiness as they donned exquisite traditional outfits in coordinating shades of orange. The outdoor ceremony appeared to be a private affair, attended by close family members and friends.

Their Love Story: From Proposal to Marriage

Armaan Malik proposed to Aashna Shroff in a grand romantic gesture in August 2023. To commemorate this special moment, he released a music video titled “Kasam Se – The Proposal,” dedicated to his lady love. The song quickly became a fan favorite, reflecting the couple’s bond and love story.

Two months after the proposal, the couple got engaged in a formal ceremony, surrounded by loved ones. The journey from their engagement to their wedding has been nothing short of magical, with fans closely following every update.

About the Couple

Armaan Malik : A celebrated Indian playback singer, songwriter, record producer, voice-over artist, and performer, Armaan Malik has made significant contributions to the music industry across various languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, and English. His melodious voice and versatile artistry have earned him a massive fan base.

: A celebrated Indian playback singer, songwriter, record producer, voice-over artist, and performer, Armaan Malik has made significant contributions to the music industry across various languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, and English. His melodious voice and versatile artistry have earned him a massive fan base. Aashna Shroff: A prominent fashion and beauty influencer, blogger, and YouTuber, Aashna Shroff has carved a niche for herself in the digital space. Her impeccable style and engaging content have made her one of the most sought-after influencers in India.

Wedding Details

The couple’s wedding was an intimate yet elegant event that blended traditional customs with a touch of modernity. Their choice of orange-hued traditional attire symbolized joy and prosperity, perfectly reflecting their radiant happiness.

The ceremony was reportedly held in an outdoor setting adorned with stunning floral arrangements and tasteful decor, creating a romantic ambiance. Guests included family members, close friends, and a few celebrities from the entertainment and digital influencer industries.

Fans and followers of Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff flooded social media with congratulatory messages and heartfelt wishes for the newlyweds. Many praised the couple’s stunning wedding outfits and the love they radiated in their photos