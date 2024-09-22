Aryan Khan turns dapper ‘man in black’ as he walks red carpet in New Delhi

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son looked every-inch dapper as he walked the red carpet for a bar launch here.

Aarayan was seen at the Thanks & Beyond club in the Nehru Place area in New Delhi. He made a showstopping entry wearing his luxury streetwear brand D’yavol.

He looked handsome in a dark hued hoodie paired with a T-Shirt with the brand’s name written on it with white and distressed jeans.

Upon his entry, Aryan made a short stop to pose for the media and then walked into the bar. Interestingly, the bar also had his vodka brand, which was launched in 2022, mentioned at the counters.

Aryan’s D’yavol Single estate vodka is described as “smooth, well balanced and slightly sweet on the palate with a rich mouthfeel and a lingering finish.”

Aryan’s vodka has reportedly won a Double Gold at the Singapore World Spirits Competition 2024 as well as Gold at the prestigious International Wine and Spirits Awards 2024 and the Asia International Spirits Competition 2024.

In other news, Aryan has given his voice for “Mufasa: The Lion King”, in which his father Shah Rukh Khan voiced Mufasa.

Aryan has lent his voice to the character of Simba in the Hindi version of the film and his younger brother AbRam has given his voice to the character of Young Mufasa.

“Mufasa: The Lion King”, depicts Mufasa’s life from childhood to his rise as an incredible king, and revisiting this character has been exceptional.

‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ is directed by Barry Jenkins. The film is scheduled to release on December 20.

Shah Rukh and Gauri got married in 1991 in a traditional Nikah and Hindu wedding ceremony shortly after. The two welcomed their son Aryan in 1997.

Three years later they had their daughter Suhana, who was born in 2000. The power couple welcomed their son AbRam via surrogacy in 2013.