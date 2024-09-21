Asaduddin Owaisi Inaugurates Safari Kid’s Second Preschool in Hyderabad, Highlights Importance of Early Education

September: Safari Kid Preschool and Daycare, an international brand in early childhood education, has launched its second center in Hyderabad at Banjara Hills.

This expansion marks a significant step in Safari Kid’s mission to provide world-class early childhood education across India. Founded in Silicon Valley in 2005, Safari Kid has grown into a leader in the sector, boasting over 50 centers across the USA, Canada, and India.

Asaduddin Owaisi, Member of Parliament for Hyderabad, came to support the launch of Safari Kid’s second center at Banjara Hills. His presence at the inauguration reflects his belief in the importance of quality early education and its role in shaping young minds in the city. Owaisi’s support highlights a growing commitment to fostering better educational opportunities for children.

On the expansion, Jitendra Karsan, Chairman of Safari Kid India, stated, “We are excited to deepen our presence in Hyderabad with the opening of our second center. This expansion reflects our commitment to the region, and we are determined to make high-quality early childhood education accessible to more families. Hyderabad is a key part of our growth strategy as we see increasing demand from parents for innovative, well-rounded preschool education.”

Karsan further emphasized Safari Kid’s vision for the region, adding, “Our new center in Hyderabad is just the beginning of our broader expansion in the city. We are committed to establishing a strong presence here and ensuring that children in Hyderabad benefit from our global standards of education, which not only teach the basics but also foster creativity, emotional intelligence, and critical thinking.”

The state-of-the-art Banjara Hills center features an environment specifically designed to inspire learning and exploration, incorporating best practices from Montessori, Reggio Emilia, and Waldorf education philosophies. Safari Kid’s approach integrates academic rigor with holistic character development, offering a distinctive educational model that nurtures every child’s unique potential.

Asaduddin Owaisi added, “Promoting high-quality education has always been a key priority for me, and I am thrilled to see an internationally respected brand like Safari Kid choose Hyderabad as a region for its growth. Their commitment to providing innovative, global-standard early education aligns with the values we want to foster in the city.”

The launch event was attended by renowned personalities such as Anam Mirza, Hana Rahman Baig, and Naushaba Farooqui, alongside distinguished guests including Iran Consulate General Mohsin Moghadami, Venu Rachakonda (CEO of Sri Krishna Silks), and Aamer Javed (Vice President of IYC Telangana and Chairman of TPCC Research Department), who came to show their support.

Safari Kid India is on track to open 8 additional centers across the country in this academic year, driven by a growing demand for quality early childhood education in cities like Hyderabad, where parents are actively seeking well-rounded programs for their children.

With its unique blend of global curriculum, innovative learning environments, and a focus on holistic development, Safari Kid is poised to continue its journey of creating future-ready learners in India and beyond.

About Safari Kid

Safari Kid is a multiple award-winning premium preschool brand renowned globally for its advanced, research-driven curriculum and stellar track record of delivering excellence in early childhood education. Their centers feature state-of-the-art facilities, designated indoor and outdoor play areas, reading corners, and green spaces, all meticulously designed to provide a rich environment conducive to the growth and development of young minds. Expanding its global presence, Safari Kid entered the Indian market in 2015 with the launch of a center in Mumbai. As an international preschool chain, Safari Kid continues to shape the educational landscape, providing a foundation for success that extends far beyond the early years.