Ashok Gehlot accuses BJP govt of corruption and failure in Jal Jeevan Mission

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has accused the BJP government of large-scale corruption and inefficiency in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission, alleging that the scheme has suffered immensely under their mismanagement. “In the 2024-25 budget, the BJP government announced 25 lakh new water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission, but could deliver only 9.44 lakh. This is far less than what was achieved under the Congress government — 13.88 lakh connections in 2022-23 and 12.17 lakh in 2023–24,” Gehlot said.

He further pointed out that in the 2025-26 budget, the BJP announced another target of 20 lakh tap connections, but even after six months of the financial year, only 97,000 have been provided. “At this pace, the government will barely cross two lakh connections this year. This exposes the BJP’s false promises and hollow claims,” Gehlot stated. Raising questions about the functioning of the Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED), Gehlot revealed that six Additional Chief Engineers, three Superintendent Engineers, and 17 Executive Engineers have been placed on prolonged APO.

At the same time, their “favourite officers” have been given double charges. “What is the reason for sidelining senior officers and concentrating power in the hands of a few? Is this corrupt intent the reason behind the Jal Jeevan Mission’s failure under the BJP government?” Gehlot asked. The former Chief Minister said the people of Rajasthan deserve answers.

“Rajasthan today is run by a government of plunder and lies,” he asserted, urging Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil, who is visiting the state on October 11, to question the Chief Minister about the serious irregularities and the dismal state of the Jal Jeevan Mission under the so-called double-engine government. Jal Jeevan Mission is envisioned to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual tap connections to all households in rural India.