At Least 30 Killed in Israeli Strikes in Gaza as Ceasefire Talks Resume

Deir Al-Balah: Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 30 people, including women and children, in Gaza overnight, marking the deadliest toll in a single day amid ongoing conflict. The latest attacks targeted various areas in Central Gaza, including Nuseirat, Zawaida, Maghazi, and Deir al-Balah, bringing the total number of casualties in the past 24 hours to 56.

Hospital staff at Al Aqsa Martyrs hospital reported that the majority of those killed were civilians, with many of them women and children. The strikes come amid stalled ceasefire negotiations, which are set to resume on Friday, as efforts to halt the 15-month-long conflict continue.

Strike Targets Hamas Officials and Humanitarian Zones

On Thursday, Israeli airstrikes targeted Hamas security officers and an Israeli-declared humanitarian zone. The Israeli army claims it only targets militants, holding Hamas responsible for civilian deaths due to its fighters’ operations in dense residential areas. However, the Gaza Health Ministry reported that more than 45,500 Palestinians have been killed in the ongoing conflict, with women and children comprising more than half of the casualties.

Also Read: Israeli Airstrikes Target Defence Factories, Research Facility in Syria’s Aleppo

Missile Attack on Israel

Early Friday morning, Israel faced missile attacks fired from Yemen, triggering air raid sirens in Jerusalem and central Israel. While there were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage, a faint explosion, likely from the missile or interceptors, was heard in Jerusalem. The Israeli army reported that one missile was intercepted during the attack.

Ceasefire Negotiations Set to Resume

As the attacks continue, diplomatic efforts to negotiate a ceasefire are set to resume on Friday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu authorized a delegation from Mossad, Shin Bet, and the Israeli military to continue negotiations in Qatar. These US-led talks have repeatedly stalled during the 15 months of fighting, which began after the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, where militants killed over 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted around 250 people.

Ongoing Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

The Israeli military offensive has caused extensive destruction and displacement, with nearly 90% of Gaza’s population, approximately 2.3 million people, being forced from their homes. Israel claims it has killed over 17,000 militants during the conflict, but the Gaza Health Ministry does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its reported casualties. As a result, the toll continues to rise, with Gaza suffering immense humanitarian consequences.