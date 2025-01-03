Israeli Airstrikes Target Defence Factories, Research Facility in Syria’s Aleppo

Damascus: A series of Israeli airstrikes have targeted defence factories and a research centre in the southern Aleppo province of Syria, triggering multiple explosions in the region. The air raids, carried out by Israeli warplanes, hit the city of Al-Safira, which is known for housing several military and defence facilities, according to local reports and a war monitor.

Explosions Rock Al-Safira, Syria

Local media outlet al-Watan Online reported that several large explosions reverberated across Al-Safira, a city located on the outskirts of Aleppo. The strikes specifically targeted a scientific research center in the area, further intensifying tensions in the region. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based war monitor, confirmed that at least seven explosions took place, with the strikes hitting both the defence factories and the research facility.

While there were no immediate reports of casualties, the escalation marks the latest in a series of Israeli military actions within Syria.

Increased Israeli Airstrikes on Syrian Territory

The latest raid brings the total number of Israeli airstrikes on Syrian soil to 498 since the fall of former President Bashar al-Assad’s government in December 2024. Israel has ramped up its military operations targeting Syrian government and military assets, particularly those linked to Iran and its allies.

Death Toll Rises from December Explosion in Damascus

This attack follows a powerful explosion on December 30 at a Syrian weapons depot near Adra Industrial City in rural Damascus, which resulted in the death of 11 people, most of them believed to be civilians. Search and rescue operations have been ongoing, with teams working to recover bodies and clear debris from the wreckage.

The blast caused severe damage to the facility, which was associated with the regime of the now-ousted Bashar al-Assad. Initial reports indicated at least two fatalities, but the death toll continued to rise throughout the day as more bodies were recovered.

Israeli Attacks on Syrian Regime Remnants

The Israeli airstrikes are part of Israel’s ongoing campaign to target remnants of the old regime’s military infrastructure. These efforts have intensified since Syria’s new administration began consolidating power following the fall of Assad’s government in early December.

The raids reflect Israel’s strategy to disrupt military and defence capabilities in Syria, particularly those associated with Iranian military forces and affiliated groups operating in the region.

UN Chief Calls for Compliance with 1974 Disengagement Agreement

In light of these developments, UN Secretary-General António Guterres reiterated the importance of both Israel and Syria upholding the terms of the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement. This agreement, which remains in effect, is designed to prevent further escalation between the two nations.

Guterres described the current moment as one of both hope and uncertainty, urging all parties to work towards de-escalation and peace.

Israel-Syria Tensions Continue

The latest Israeli airstrikes in Syria’s Aleppo province are part of a broader, ongoing conflict between the two nations. As the situation continues to evolve, both Israel and Syria remain locked in a complex geopolitical struggle that is affecting the stability of the entire Middle East region.