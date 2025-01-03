Trump Slams Biden as ‘Worst President in US History’ Over Open Border Policy

New Delhi: Donald Trump, the President-elect of the United States, has launched a fierce critique of outgoing President Joe Biden, calling him “the worst president in the history of the United States” and blaming his administration’s Open Border Policy for the country’s current crisis.

In a series of posts on social media platform X, Trump described the Biden administration as a “disaster,” claiming it has turned the United States into a “laughingstock” on the world stage. He argued that President Biden’s policies have led to a significant decline in national security, safety, and leadership

Trump’s Criticism of Biden’s Open Border Policy

Central to Trump’s criticisms was what he believes are the devastating consequences of Biden’s Open Border Policy. Trump warned that this policy has led to an increase in radical Islamic terrorism and violent crime in the country. He stated, “The time has come, only worse than ever imagined,” referencing the potential dangers associated with unchecked immigration.

Trump accused Biden and his administration of failing to secure the borders, creating an environment of chaos and vulnerability for the American people. He added that the situation had only worsened under Biden’s leadership, undermining the country’s safety and integrity.

Trump Blasts US Institutions and Agencies

Further intensifying his criticism, Trump condemned several US institutions—including the Department of Justice (DoJ), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and Democratic state officials—for what he called their incompetence and corruption. Trump claimed these agencies had focused on politically attacking him rather than safeguarding the nation from internal and external threats.

“Our country is a disaster, a laughing stock all over the world!” Trump asserted in his posts, blaming Biden’s lack of leadership for the nation’s troubles.

Call for Strong Leadership and Immediate Action

Trump also urged the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to intervene and address the deteriorating situation in the country, stating, “The USA is breaking down – a violent erosion of Safety, National Security, and Democracy is taking place all across our Nation.” He stressed the importance of strength and powerful leadership to combat the growing threats.

Trump’s Promises for the Future

In his concluding message, Trump reassured his supporters, promising to restore the country’s strength and return to the principles that he believes made America great. “See you on January 20th. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN,” he declared, marking the date he will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States.

Trump’s comments come at a time when political tensions are high, with debates over immigration, national security, and the role of the federal government dominating the political landscape. Trump’s upcoming presidency is expected to address these issues with a new vision for America’s future, as he gears up to take office on January 20.