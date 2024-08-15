Attempt to Insult KCR: Protest Over Protocol Violation Leads to Reissue of Invitation

Hyderabad: Following protests over a protocol violation and perceived disrespect towards the Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), the district administration in Medak was compelled to correct and reissue the invitation for the Independence Day program scheduled for Thursday.

The issue arose when the original invitation sent for the Independence Day event in Medak listed KCR’s name after those of MLCs and MLAs, rather than in accordance with protocol, which mandates that the Leader of the Opposition’s name should follow the Chief Minister and Cabinet Ministers, but precede MPs, MLCs, and MLAs.

The invitation was widely shared on social media, leading to severe criticism of the district administration and the state government for the breach of protocol.

KCR, who has served as the Chief Minister of Telangana twice, an MLA eight times, and an MP five times, was placed below Congress MLA Menampalli Rohith in the invitation. This move was seen as an attempt to undermine his status.

Following the backlash, the district administration promptly issued a corrected invitation, adding KCR’s name in the appropriate position.

Interestingly, the revised invitation now lists KCR as the Leader of the Opposition, whereas the original version had erroneously listed him as an MLA from Gajwel.