Australia’s Light Aircraft Crashes Claim 27 Lives in 2024: Aviation Experts Raise Safety Concerns

Canberra: Australia recorded 27 fatalities in 20 light aircraft crashes in 2024, according to the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB). While this marks a decline from 33 deaths in each of the previous two years, aviation experts are calling for stricter investigations into recreational aircraft accidents to improve safety.

Rising Concerns Over Hobby Aircraft Sector

The increasing number of fatal crashes has raised concerns about the future of the hobby aircraft sector. Aviation consultant Lorraine MacGillivray emphasized the need for more air crash investigations and fewer restrictions on pilot training.

ATSB Chief Commissioner Angus Mitchell pointed out that non-towered aerodromes pose a higher risk of fatalities. He urged pilots to remain vigilant to enhance aviation safety across Australia’s 2,300 aerodromes.

Key Light Aircraft Crashes in 2024

September 13, 2024: A light plane crash in Redesdale, Victoria , claimed the life of the sole pilot.

A in , claimed the life of the sole pilot. August 2024: A helicopter crash in Cairns, Queensland, killed a ground crew employee who took the aircraft on an unauthorized flight. The helicopter, owned by Nautilus Aviation, crashed into the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, sparking a fire and forcing hundreds of guests to evacuate.

ATSB Investigation Priorities

The ATSB investigates around 70 aviation, maritime, and rail incidents annually but receives over 8,000 incident reports each year. While commercial airlines receive top priority, safety advocates are urging for more thorough investigations into light aircraft crashes.

With aviation incidents on the rise, industry experts are pushing for improved pilot training and safety regulations to prevent further tragedies.

