Auto Driver Who Took Saif Ali Khan to Hospital After Stabbing Narrates Night’s Ordeal

Mumbai: The horrific stabbing of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan by an intruder inside his house continues to stir emotions and create a furore in the film industry and on social media.

However, the auto driver, who unknowingly became a “savior” that fateful night, has now shared his side of the story.

Auto Driver’s Account of the Night

The auto driver, identified as Bhajan Singh Rana, spoke exclusively to IANS, recalling how he helped transport the injured actor to Lilavati Hospital without initially recognizing him as a famous Bollywood star.

“I was disturbed and taken aback to see a man coming out of the building, covered in blood. I rushed him to the hospital in just 5-6 minutes,” said Rana, describing the traumatic moment when he first encountered Saif.

Unaware of the Actor’s Identity

Rana explained that he did not know who Saif Ali Khan was at the time. “Two people accompanied Saif in my autorickshaw, and there was also a child with them. I didn’t know who he was until we reached the hospital,” he revealed. It was only after arriving at Lilavati Hospital that Rana realized he had been helping the well-known actor.

The Incident Unfolds

Rana recounted how he was searching for passengers when he was suddenly called over frantically by a group of people from Satguru Apartments. “Four to five people, including women, came out of the building. I saw a person in white clothes, completely soaked in blood. I assumed there had been a fight,” Rana said, adding that he immediately rushed the injured man to the hospital.

Saif Ali Khan’s Injuries and Calmness

Rana described the scene inside his auto as chaotic. He noticed Saif had injuries on his neck and body but was too alarmed to ask him questions. “I didn’t ask anything from him; I just drove him to the hospital as fast as I could,” said the driver.

Also Read: Hyderabad Priyanka Chopra Arrives for SS Rajamouli’s Upcoming Film; Fan Reactions and Upcoming Projects

He also clarified that Kareena Kapoor was not with Saif in the auto at the time. “Kareena was not there while I took him to the hospital,” Rana confirmed.

Details of the Stabbing Incident

Saif Ali Khan was reportedly stabbed by an intruder at his home in the early hours of Thursday. According to reports, the actor was attacked with a 2.5-inch knife, suffering six injuries, including a deep wound near his spine. Although various media channels claimed that Saif and Kareena’s son, Taimur, was with him during the hospital trip, the auto driver mentioned only the presence of two adults and a child.

The investigation into the incident continues, as authorities work to identify and apprehend the assailant.