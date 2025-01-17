Hyderabad: Priyanka Chopra Arrives for SS Rajamouli’s Upcoming Film; Fan Reactions and Upcoming Projects

Hyderabad: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra made headlines after her arrival in Hyderabad on Thursday evening. Pictures and videos of the global star flooded social media, showing her in a casual beige hoodie and cap as she walked calmly through the airport.

Fans were quick to react, speculating on her involvement in an upcoming project with renowned director SS Rajamouli.

Priyanka Chopra in Hyderabad for SS Rajamouli’s Upcoming Film

According to various reports, Priyanka Chopra‘s visit to Hyderabad is related to a major announcement for SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated film starring Mahesh Babu. If true, this would mark Chopra’s grand return to Telugu cinema after 23 years. The actress was previously seen in the 2002 Telugu film Apuroopam, directed by P Ravi Shankar.

Social media was abuzz with fan comments expressing hope that Chopra would be cast as the female lead in the movie. One fan commented, “I’m literally praying to God that Priyanka must be the female character of SS Rajamouli’s movie,” while another wrote, “I hope she’s finalised… That’d be seriously epic.”

Priyanka Chopra’s Return to Telugu Cinema After 23 Years

Reports suggest that this upcoming project with SS Rajamouli might be Priyanka’s much-anticipated return to the Telugu film industry. Her last Telugu film was Apuroopam in 2002, which she starred in early in her career. This would also mark a major milestone for Chopra, as she has been away from regional cinema for more than two decades.

Priyanka Chopra’s Recent Projects and Global Presence

Aside from her potential role in Rajamouli’s film, Priyanka Chopra has been busy with several exciting international projects. She was recently spotted on the set of the Jonas Brothers’ upcoming Christmas movie in Toronto, Canada. In a series of images, Priyanka and her husband, Nick Jonas, were seen walking in the snow, enjoying their time on the set. The movie is expected to release in 2025, where Priyanka will share the screen with her husband Nick, and his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas.

Upcoming Films: Priyanka Chopra’s Busy Schedule

Priyanka Chopra is also set to star alongside Idris Elba and John Cena in the action-comedy Heads of State, directed by Ilya Naishuller. The actress is also featured in the action film The Bluff, directed by Frank E. Flower, where she will be seen alongside Karl Urban.

With these upcoming projects and her potential return to Telugu cinema, Priyanka Chopra’s fans are eagerly awaiting her next moves on the big screen.

Priyanka Chopra’s Thriving Career Across Borders

As Priyanka Chopra continues to dominate the global entertainment scene, her arrival in Hyderabad has sparked excitement among fans and film enthusiasts alike. With multiple high-profile projects lined up, including a possible collaboration with SS Rajamouli, her career remains as dynamic as ever. Fans eagerly await her role in the Telugu film industry after over two decades and look forward to her forthcoming international projects.