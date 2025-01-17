Hyderabad: Jewelry and Cash Stolen in Theft at Former Minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah’s House

Hyderabad

A significant theft was reported at the residence of former minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah, with valuables worth Rs. 1.5 lakh, including jewelry and cash, stolen from the house.

Hyderabad: A significant theft was reported at the residence of former minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah, with valuables worth Rs. 1.5 lakh, including jewelry and cash, stolen from the house.

The incident came to light late, shocking the family and local authorities.

Stolen Valuables and Complaint Filed

The theft took place at Ponnala Lakshmaiah’s residence in Hyderabad, where his wife, Arunadevi, discovered the burglary. She promptly filed a formal complaint with the Film Nagar police, who are now investigating the case. According to initial reports, the stolen items include valuable jewelry and cash amounting to Rs. 1.5 lakh.

Police Investigation Underway

Film Nagar police have registered the complaint and launched an investigation into the theft. Authorities are examining the scene of the crime and have started gathering evidence to identify the suspects. At this stage, there have been no arrests, and the police are focusing on potential leads from the surrounding area.

Public and Political Reaction

The theft has drawn attention in both the local community and political circles due to Ponnala Lakshmaiah’s prominence as a former minister. As the investigation unfolds, there are growing concerns about the increasing frequency of thefts in the city. The incident has also prompted calls for enhanced security measures for high-profile public figures in Hyderabad.

Further Updates Pending

As the investigation progresses, updates on the case are expected to be released by the Film Nagar police. Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding the theft to come forward and assist with the ongoing probe.

This theft at the residence of Ponnala Lakshmaiah serves as a reminder of the importance of increased vigilance and security, particularly in residential areas of high-profile individuals.

