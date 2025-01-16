KTR Challenges Revanth Reddy to Lie Detector Test Amid Controversial Allegations

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) has issued a bold challenge to Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Revanth Reddy, urging him to undergo a lie detector test amid ongoing political tensions and accusations.

KTR, known for his firm stance on issues concerning the state, has proposed the test in response to the allegations levied against him by Revanth Reddy, which have sparked a war of words between the two leaders.

KTR’s Challenge: A Direct Call to Action

In a press statement, KTR openly challenged Revanth Reddy, stating, “Revanth Reddy, if you have the courage, come forward for the lie detector test.” He further added that the investigation surrounding these allegations would cost the public approximately Rs. 10 crores, a sum that could instead be used for beneficial purposes like waiving off loans for the underprivileged.

Accusations and Countercharges

KTR went on to emphasize that Revanth Reddy’s own political history, which includes charges by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED), had led him to create similar allegations against KTR. “With this wasted Rs. 10 crore of public money, 500 more people could be waived off their loans. Instead of wasting this money, take a lie detector test. I’m ready for the test, and I challenge you to make the decision. Tell me the date, time, and place, and I will come,” KTR declared.

KTR’s Confidence in the Judicial System

Expressing his confidence in the judicial system, KTR reassured his supporters by saying, “No matter how many times you come to investigate this formula, no matter how many questions you ask, I will answer them. We have faith in the judicial system, and justice will surely prevail.”

The Growing Political Tension

The challenge comes in the wake of mounting political tension between the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Congress in Telangana. Revanth Reddy, who has often been vocal in his criticism of the KTR-led government, has faced accusations from KTR regarding partisan political attacks and alleged misuse of public funds.

KTR and His Commitment to Public Service

Despite the escalating political feud, KTR has continued to advocate for the welfare of the state, emphasizing the importance of transparency in governance. As a leader of the BRS, KTR’s comments and challenges are seen as an effort to assert his position within the party and reinforce his commitment to Telangana’s growth and development.

The political climate in Telangana remains heated, with both parties looking to strengthen their support base ahead of future elections. The outcome of this confrontation between KTR and Revanth Reddy could play a significant role in shaping the political landscape in the coming months.