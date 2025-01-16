Hyderabad: Cockroach Found in Sambar Rice at Popular Hotel, Complaint Filed

Hyderabad: A shocking incident at a well-known hotel in Begumpet, Hyderabad, has raised serious concerns about food safety and hygiene.

Two friends, GS Rana and Suresh, discovered a cockroach in their sambar rice at the popular Minerva Hotel, located in Tourism Plaza, during lunch hours on Thursday.

Cockroach in Food at Minerva Hotel Sparks Outrage

Rana and Suresh had ordered sambar rice when they allegedly found a cockroach in the dish. Disturbed by the incident, they immediately reported it to the hotel management, who expressed regret over the matter. However, the duo took the issue further by filing a formal complaint with the food safety wing of the municipal administration.

Concerns Over Food Safety and Hygiene Standards

Speaking to GS Rana criticized the lack of hygiene at the hotel, known for its popular cuisine and reputed maintenance. “Finding insects in food is a serious health risk. It can lead to food poisoning and other health hazards. We brought this to the hotel managers, and while they apologized, more needs to be done,” he said.

Food Safety Authorities Notified for Action

Rana and Suresh are now actively engaging with food safety authorities to ensure a thorough investigation and proper action against the hotel. They have urged the authorities to enforce strict food safety standards to prevent such incidents in the future.

Food Safety in Hyderabad Under Scrutiny

This incident has brought renewed attention to food safety in Hyderabad’s restaurants and hotels. Customers are now questioning the hygiene practices of popular eateries, emphasizing the need for regular inspections and strict compliance with health regulations.

Authorities Yet to Respond

As of now, the food safety wing has not issued a public statement regarding the complaint. The hotel management at Minerva Hotel has not provided any further comments beyond expressing regret.