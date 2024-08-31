Ayush Badoni and Priyansh Arya Smash Records as South Delhi Superstarz Secure Massive Win in DPL

New Delhi: In a stunning display of power hitting, Ayush Badoni and Priyansh Arya set multiple records to propel the South Delhi Superstarz to a formidable total of 308/5 against the North Delhi Strikers in the Delhi Premier League. South Delhi’s monumental score is the second-highest in T20 cricket history, falling just six runs short of the world record.

Badoni, who has previously played for the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League, delivered a breathtaking performance, smashing a world-record 19 sixes and eight boundaries to score 165 off just 55 balls. This surpasses the previous record of 18 sixes held jointly by Chris Gayle and Sahil Chauhan.

Arya, a former India U-19 player, also shone brightly, scoring 120 off 50 balls. His innings included 10 sixes and 10 fours, and he made history by hitting six consecutive sixes in the 12th over of the innings.

Together, Badoni and Arya set a new record for the highest partnership for any wicket in T20s, with a staggering 286-run stand. This partnership surpasses the previous record of 258 runs set by Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake and Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming for Japan.

In the match, the North Delhi Strikers were restricted to 196/8 in their 20 overs, with Pranshu Vijayran being the top scorer with 62 off 32 balls. Raghav Singh of South Delhi was the standout bowler, claiming 3/34 from his three overs.

South Delhi Superstarz’s dominant performance not only secured them a comprehensive 112-run victory but also a place in the semifinals of the Delhi Premier League.

Brief Scores:

South Delhi Superstarz 308/5 in 20 overs (Priyansh Arya 120, Ayush Badoni 165; Siddhartha Solanki 3/52) beat North Delhi Strikers 196/8 in 20 overs (Pranshu Vijayran 62; Raghav Singh 3/34) by 112 runs.