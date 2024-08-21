Bangladesh Wins Toss, Elects to Field in 1st Test Against Pakistan in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi: In the first Test of the series between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field first.

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto cited the moisture on the pitch as a key factor in their decision, expecting it to assist their seam bowlers.

He expressed confidence in the team’s combination of seamers and all-rounders, emphasizing the importance of this match and his appreciation for the support from the Bangladesh Cricket Board.

Pakistan’s captain, Shan Masood, revealed that they too would have chosen to bowl first, acknowledging the unfamiliarity of playing in Rawalpindi during August.

Despite the rain and tricky conditions, Masood stressed the importance of batting well early on, as the cracks in the pitch could make it difficult to bat later in the game.

He highlighted Pakistan’s focus on taking 20 wickets, especially with 7 of their next 9 Tests being played at home, and expressed his excitement about pushing for a place in the World Test Championship final.

*Playing XIs:*

– *Bangladesh:* Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (w), Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana.

– *Pakistan:* Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (w), Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali.

With Bangladesh opting to field first, all eyes are now on how Pakistan’s batsmen will navigate the early conditions in this crucial Test match.