Bangladeshi Americans Call on Trump to Protect Minorities in Bangladesh

Washington: A coalition of Bangladeshi American Hindus, Buddhists, and Christians has appealed to President-elect Donald Trump to intervene in protecting religious and ethnic minorities in Bangladesh, describing the current situation as an “existential threat” posed by Islamist forces.

The group highlighted the arrest of monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, a former ISKCON leader, who was detained at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on November 25. Das faces sedition charges for allegedly disrespecting the national flag, and a court in Chattogram has denied him bail. His next hearing is scheduled for January 2, 2025.

Coalition Raises Concerns Over Rising Radicalization

In their plea, the coalition warned that Bangladesh risks spiraling into radicalization, with potential consequences extending beyond South Asia to impact global stability. They urged Trump to secure Das’s immediate release and address the broader persecution of minorities.

Recommendations for Minority Protections

The coalition submitted a memorandum suggesting concrete steps to address the persecution of minorities in Bangladesh. Key proposals include:

Conditioning Bangladesh’s participation in United Nations peacekeeping missions on the cessation of ethnic and religious persecution.

Enacting a comprehensive Minority Protection Act to officially recognize and safeguard minority and indigenous communities.

Establishing safe enclaves and a separate electorate for minorities.

Introducing laws against hate crimes and hate speech to protect cultural and religious practices.

Call for Global Attention

The coalition emphasized the urgency of international intervention to protect vulnerable communities in Bangladesh. They believe these measures could help mitigate the growing influence of radicalization in the region, benefiting global peace and security.