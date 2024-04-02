Bangladeshi Team Trolled again as 5 Players Run After Ball: Video Goes Viral

The Bangladesh cricket team finds itself at the center of online ridicule once again, this time for a comical fielding mishap during the ongoing Test series against Sri Lanka. A video clip from the second Test match has gone viral on social media, highlighting what appears to be questionable on-field decision-making by the Bangladeshi players.

In the latest episode of Bangladesh’s on-field woes, five fielders were seen collectively chasing a ball in the 21st over of Sri Lanka’s second innings. The ball, played by Sri Lankan batsman Prabhath Jayasuriya past the gully off Hasan Mahmud’s delivery, prompted an all-out sprint from the Bangladesh fielding unit in an attempt to prevent a boundary. While the effort successfully halted the ball’s progress, it left viewers amused by the unusual sight of multiple players converging on a single delivery.

This incident comes on the heels of recent instances where Bangladesh’s on-field decisions have raised eyebrows, including a controversial DRS call for LBW and a series of dropped catches by slip fielders in the same match.

Despite moments of individual brilliance, such as debutant Hasan Mahmud’s impressive 4-51 bowling performance, Bangladesh struggled to contain Sri Lanka’s batting onslaught. Asitha Fernando’s 4-34 helped Sri Lanka bowl out Bangladesh for 178 in the first innings, establishing a commanding lead of 353 runs. Sri Lanka opted not to enforce a follow-on but faced their own batting challenges in the second innings, reaching 102-6 at stumps on the third day.

With the series finely poised, both teams will look to regroup and put forth stronger performances in the remaining matches. Sri Lanka’s fast bowling coach, Dharshana Gamage, commended the efforts of both bowling units and expressed confidence in his team’s ability to extend their lead in the series.

As the cricketing world continues to react to Bangladesh’s fielding blunder, fans eagerly anticipate further developments in the Test series and the upcoming action in the IPL 2024 season.