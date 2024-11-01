Hyderabad

Banjara Hills Mishap: Porsche Slams into Wall, Flips in High-Speed Accident Near KBR Park

In a high-speed accident near KBR Park in Banjara Hills, a Porsche car lost control and crashed into a wall, flipping multiple times before coming to a halt.

Abdul Wasi1 November 2024 - 09:19
Banjara Hills Mishap: Porsche Slams into Wall, Flips in High-Speed Accident Near KBR Park
Banjara Hills Mishap: Porsche Slams into Wall, Flips in High-Speed Accident Near KBR Park

Hyderabad: In a high-speed accident near KBR Park in Banjara Hills, a Porsche car lost control and crashed into a wall, flipping multiple times before coming to a halt. The vehicle was reportedly coming from the direction of a nearby cancer hospital when the driver, unable to manage the speed, lost control.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic, with the luxury car skidding off course and severely damaging the surrounding area. Fortunately, local authorities and emergency responders arrived swiftly, assessing the damage and ensuring the safety of those nearby. It remains unclear if there were any injuries in the incident.

Police are currently investigating the cause of the accident, examining factors such as vehicle speed and driver behavior. The accident has once again highlighted the dangers of high-speed driving in densely populated areas.

Tags
Abdul Wasi1 November 2024 - 09:19

Related Articles

ED Probes IAS Officers in Alleged 42-Acre Land Transfer Scam; Questioning Begins

ED Probes IAS Officers in Alleged 42-Acre Land Transfer Scam; Questioning Begins

31 October 2024 - 15:20
HYDRA Takes Bold Steps to Revive Lakes Within GHMC Limits; New Orders Issued for Restoration Efforts by Ranganath

HYDRA Takes Bold Steps to Revive Lakes Within GHMC Limits; New Orders Issued for Restoration Efforts by Ranganath

31 October 2024 - 13:05
Temperature Swings in Hyderabad: Health Concerns Rise Amid Unusual Weather

Temperature Swings in Hyderabad: Health Concerns Rise Amid Unusual Weather

31 October 2024 - 11:36
Hyderabad Street Food Safety Alert: Popular Snacks Pose Hidden Health Risks

Hyderabad Street Food Safety Alert: Popular Snacks Pose Hidden Health Risks

31 October 2024 - 09:26
Back to top button