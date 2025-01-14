Banks Closed for 4 Days This Week: Check the Remaining Bank Holidays for January 2025

Banks will remain closed for 4 days this week in January 2025. Check the complete list of remaining bank holidays for the month to avoid any inconvenience during your banking activities.

Hyderabad: Banks across several regions of India will remain closed on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, due to the observance of multiple festivals and religious occasions. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, a number of cultural and religious events, including Makar Sankranti, Uttarayana Punyakala, Pongal, Maghe Sankranti, Magh Bihu, and the Birthday of Hazrat Ali, will lead to the closure of banking services in specific cities and states.

The festivals hold significant cultural importance across different parts of the country, and as a result, banking activities such as transactions, account management, and other services will be unavailable in various regions. Cities affected by the bank closures on this day include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Kanpur, and Lucknow. These cities will observe local or regional holidays corresponding with the festivals, which have been declared by the RBI as bank holidays.

Impact on Banking Services

Due to these holiday observances, customers in the affected regions are advised to plan their banking activities ahead of time to avoid any inconvenience. Regular banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearing, and account-related operations will not be available on January 14 in the listed cities.

The following festivals and occasions will be observed on this date:

Makar Sankranti – Celebrated in various parts of India with harvest festivals and kite flying.

– Celebrated in various parts of India with harvest festivals and kite flying. Uttarayana Punyakala – Observed mainly in Gujarat.

– Observed mainly in Gujarat. Pongal – A major harvest festival in Tamil Nadu.

– A major harvest festival in Tamil Nadu. Maghe Sankranti – Celebrated in parts of Eastern India.

– Celebrated in parts of Eastern India. Magh Bihu – A festival celebrated in Assam.

– A festival celebrated in Assam. Birthday of Hazrat Ali – A religious occasion observed by Shia Muslims across the country.

Bank Holidays Calendar for January 2025

Apart from January 14, several other days in January 2025 will see bank closures across different regions due to various festivals and occasions. The upcoming bank holidays include:

January 15, 2025 (Wednesday) – Thiruvalluvar Day in Chennai.

– Thiruvalluvar Day in Chennai. January 16, 2025 (Thursday) – Uzhavar Thirunal in Chennai.

– Uzhavar Thirunal in Chennai. January 19, 2025 (Sunday) – Nationwide bank closure.

– Nationwide bank closure. January 23, 2025 (Thursday) – Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Vir Surendrasai Jayanti in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, and Kolkata.

– Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Vir Surendrasai Jayanti in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, and Kolkata. January 25, 2025 (Saturday) – Nationwide bank closure.

– Nationwide bank closure. January 26, 2025 (Sunday) – Nationwide bank closure for Republic Day.

Customer Advisory

Bank customers are encouraged to make necessary arrangements in advance to ensure they complete their financial transactions ahead of the holidays. Those requiring urgent banking services are advised to check with local branches for any exceptions or special arrangements made in light of the holidays.

The RBI has also reminded customers to stay informed about the regional holidays, especially in cases where the celebrations may affect specific banking services and locations.