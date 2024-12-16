Bashar al-Assad Denies Asylum, Reveals Details of His Departure in First Statement Since Being Ousted

Damascus: In his first public statement since being ousted, former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad refuted claims that he sought asylum, stating that it was never an option for him. The statement, issued from exile, also revealed details of his dramatic departure from Syria amid escalating violence.

Al-Assad revealed that on December 8, he was evacuated from the Khmeimim base in Syria, as it came under drone attacks, marking a turning point in the Syrian conflict. He had fled Damascus earlier that day, with opposition forces advancing rapidly and closing in on the capital.

In his statement, the toppled leader emphasized that his departure was not pre-planned, and he had hoped to continue fighting. “Asylum was never an option for me,” Al-Assad asserted, denying reports that he was seeking refuge in another country. He further explained that the evacuation was a precautionary measure, with his safety becoming increasingly uncertain as opposition fighters gained ground.

The former president also confirmed that he was relocated to Russia, where he has been since his departure from Syria. The Russian government has remained a staunch ally of Al-Assad, providing both military and diplomatic support throughout the conflict.

Al-Assad’s public address marks the first time he has commented on his departure from Syria, which has been a point of speculation and controversy since he was toppled. His statement, broadcasted through a Russian outlet, offers some clarity on the final days of his presidency and his escape from the war-torn country.

Syria has been embroiled in a civil war since 2011, with the government forces, led by Al-Assad, facing opposition from various rebel groups. The conflict has led to hundreds of thousands of deaths and millions of refugees fleeing the country. Despite international pressure, Al-Assad’s government, bolstered by Russian and Iranian support, has managed to regain much of the country, though areas remain under opposition control.

The situation in Syria remains tense, with no clear resolution in sight. As Al-Assad’s political future remains uncertain, his statement has reignited discussions about the long-term stability of the country and the role of foreign powers in its ongoing conflict.

As of now, Bashar al-Assad has not indicated his next move, leaving Syria’s future leadership unclear and the nation’s path to peace still uncertain.