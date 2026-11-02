BCCI extends IPL 2027 retention deadline to November 17

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has extended the deadline for all 10 Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises to submit their player retention lists by two days to November 17, following a scheduling clash with the India-New Zealand fifth ODI.

According to IANS, the BCCI communicated the revised deadline to all franchises on Monday. The original November 15 deadline coincided with the fifth and final ODI between India and New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The board reportedly decided to avoid a clash that could affect the retention announcements and their coverage.

The IPL 2027 mini-auction will be held as scheduled on December 16 in Goa. Player registration opened on November 2 and will remain open until November 23, giving players worldwide an opportunity to register for the auction.

The auction process will continue with the auction register scheduled to be finalised on November 24. Franchises can request the inclusion of additional players until November 27 and must submit their player auction lists by December 1. The final list of players, along with their auction sets, will be released on December 3.

Interestingly, the December 16 auction will coincide with India’s second ODI against Sri Lanka at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. No change to either schedule has been announced so far.

Two player trades have already been completed ahead of the mini-auction. Delhi Capitals have brought back former captain and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant from Lucknow Super Giants, with left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav moving to Lucknow. Delhi Capitals have also sent left-arm fast bowler T. Natarajan to Sunrisers Hyderabad in exchange for leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari.

The dates for the 2027 IPL season are yet to be finalised. The provisional window announced earlier by the BCCI was March 14 to May 30, 2027, while board secretary Devajit Saikia indicated in September that the tournament could begin towards the end of March.

The Goa auction will mark the IPL’s return to India for its mini-auction after three years. It will be the final mini-auction of the current cycle, with a mega auction scheduled ahead of the 2028 season.

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