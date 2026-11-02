Bombay High Court stays FRRO’s ‘Leave India’ notice to Imran Khan, actor apologises

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has extended the relief for actor Imran Khan as it has continued interim protection to actor Imran Khan, keeping the FRRO’s ‘Leave India’ notice stayed until the next hearing on December 7.

The Court also directed Khan to tender an unconditional apology for the alleged violation of OCI rules, saying a mere undertaking would not be enough. The Court questioned Khan’s participation in a protest despite holding an OCI card, noting that such cardholders have limited rights.

The actor informed the Court he had no affiliation with any protest group, and had lived in India for most of his life apart from two years in the US, and was willing to give any undertaking required. His lawyer said no specific allegations had been made against him in the FIR and the offences were bailable.

The Court, while invoking Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, noted Khan’s long residence in India and said he should be given an opportunity if he apologises and gives an undertaking.

The actor was issued a notice to leave the country days after he participated in a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Action has been taken against Imran under Sections 7 and 29 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, and the actor has received a copy of the notice. The actor was detained by the police on October 10 in connection with the protest.

Earlier, BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya approached the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and immigration authorities, urging them to issue a Look Out Circular (LOC) against actor Imran Khan.

He has also requested that the actor be barred from leaving the country until an inquiry into his complaint and the investigation into a Mumbai police case are completed.

In a letter dated October 13 to Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Kirit Somaiya called on the Ministry of Home Affairs to issue directions preventing Khan from travelling abroad under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. He also asked the Bureau of Immigration to issue an LOC against the actor and notify the police should he attempt to leave India.

The move comes after a protest at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan on October 10 where demonstrators demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.