South Hyderabad Welcomes Two New Residential Developments by EIPL

With the introduction of Treasure Trove, featuring private estates, and Orbis, a 10-acre gated community, EIPL Group is strengthening its presence in South Hyderabad. Supported by a dedicated regional office in Tukkuguda, the expansion reflects the Group’s long-term vision for the region and its commitment to developing thoughtfully planned residential communities in one of Hyderabad’s emerging growth corridors.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s residential landscape is evolving, and EIPL Group is expanding its footprint to be part of that growth. The developer, known for its residential projects across West Hyderabad, is entering the southern corridor with two distinct developments, Treasure Trove and Orbis, bringing private estate living and community focused apartment living to the region.

The expansion builds on EIPL’s experience across developments including Riveredge, Cornerstone, Skyila, La Paloma, Apila, Rivera, Flora, Floatilla and The Tamarind. Across its portfolio, the group has focused on integrating architecture, landscaping and open spaces into residential environments. Its entry into South Hyderabad extends this approach into a market gaining attention for its connectivity, infrastructure development and emerging residential neighbourhoods.

Speaking about the announcement Mr. Chaitanya Challa, EIPL Group said, “South Hyderabad is emerging as one of the city’s most compelling residential corridors, and we wanted to enter it with a long-term view rather than a single project. Treasure Trove and Orbis speak to two different aspirations, one of private estate living and the other of a connected, community-focused home. With our regional office in Tukkuguda, we will be closer to homebuyers and partners, and we look forward to building on the experience we’ve gained across West Hyderabad.”

Two Developments. Two Distinct Residential Experiences.

EIPL’s South Hyderabad portfolio brings together two projects designed around different homebuyer aspirations.

Treasure Trove comprises exclusive private estates with plot sizes ranging from 800 to 1,000 square yards. With the homes built and getting ready for launch, the project brings a tangible dimension to the group’s expansion, placing emphasis on private estate living and the opportunity to experience the development beyond plans and visualisations.

Orbis is a low-density gated residential community spread across 10.5 acres in Tukkuguda, near ORR Exit 14, comprising 900 homes. Offering thoughtfully designed 3 BHK apartments starting at ₹85 lakh, the project brings together spacious living, community-centric planning and convenient connectivity.

While distinct in format and positioning, both developments reflect EIPL’s broader approach to residential planning, with an emphasis on the built environment and the spaces in which residents live, interact and build their everyday lives.

Establishing a Long Term Presence in Tukkuguda

A key element of EIPL’s expansion is the establishment of a dedicated regional office in Tukkuguda, located just 5 km from ORR Exit 14, in close proximity to Orbis and Treasure Trove. The office will serve as an on-ground operational hub, strengthening the group’s regional presence and enabling closer engagement with homebuyers, channel partners and other key stakeholders.

The move represents more than the launch of two individual projects. It reflects EIPL’s intention to establish a sustained presence in South Hyderabad as the city’s residential growth extends beyond its established western markets.

The expansion is being supported by the group’s brand campaign, “Now Roaring in South Hyderabad,” which marks its entry into a new part of the city while building on its existing development experience.

As infrastructure development and improved connectivity continue to shape residential demand across South Hyderabad, EIPL is positioning Treasure Trove and Orbis as two distinct expressions of its development philosophy. With a regional office established and two projects defining its entry, the group is taking its next step in Hyderabad’s evolving residential landscape.