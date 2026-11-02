Ghatkesar Bandh Called Over 18-Year Delay in Railway Bridge Construction

Ghatkesar: A bandh has been called in Ghatkesar to protest the prolonged delay in the construction of a railway bridge, which has reportedly been pending for the past 18 years.

Protesters expressed anger over the Central Government’s failure to take up the construction work despite years of public demands. They urged the authorities to begin the project immediately and address the difficulties faced by local residents.

As part of the bandh, schools and colleges are reported to have declared a holiday, while shops and commercial establishments are expected to remain closed.

Residents and protestors have called on the authorities to take immediate action and fulfil their long-pending demand for the railway bridge.

The protest highlights growing public frustration over the delay and the need for a permanent solution to the area’s railway crossing-related problems.

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