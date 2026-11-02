Amitabh Bachchan Meets Fans Behind Bulletproof Shield Amid Security Concerns

Mumbai: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan continues his popular Sunday tradition of greeting fans gathered outside his residence in Mumbai. However, his latest appearance has drawn attention for an unusual security arrangement.

Following the recent shooting incident involving actor Tiger Shroff, Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly arranged a bulletproof protective shield outside his residence while meeting fans.

The veteran actor was seen greeting his admirers from behind the protective barrier, sparking discussions about the growing security concerns surrounding celebrities.

The development has also triggered a wider debate on public safety and the changing security environment in the country.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Sunday fan interactions have been a long-standing tradition, attracting large crowds of admirers every week.

Clarify the security arrangementRemove unsupported security claims