Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan Meets Fans Behind Bulletproof Shield Amid Security Concerns

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan continues his popular Sunday tradition of greeting fans gathered outside his residence in Mumbai. However, his latest appearance has drawn attention for an unusual security arrangement.

Photo of Abdul Wasi Abdul Wasi2 November 2026 - 12:32
Amitabh Bachchan Meets Fans Behind Bulletproof Shield Amid Security Concerns
Amitabh Bachchan Meets Fans Behind Bulletproof Shield Amid Security Concerns

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Mumbai: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan continues his popular Sunday tradition of greeting fans gathered outside his residence in Mumbai. However, his latest appearance has drawn attention for an unusual security arrangement.

Following the recent shooting incident involving actor Tiger Shroff, Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly arranged a bulletproof protective shield outside his residence while meeting fans.

The veteran actor was seen greeting his admirers from behind the protective barrier, sparking discussions about the growing security concerns surrounding celebrities.

The development has also triggered a wider debate on public safety and the changing security environment in the country.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Sunday fan interactions have been a long-standing tradition, attracting large crowds of admirers every week.

Clarify the security arrangementRemove unsupported security claims

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Photo of Abdul Wasi Abdul Wasi2 November 2026 - 12:32
Photo of Abdul Wasi

Abdul Wasi

Abdul Wasi, a Content Editor with years of experience, specializes in business, technology, and automotive reporting. Known for simplifying complex topics, he excels in business analytics, financial reporting, and uncovering industry innovations. With a track record of investigative journalism and contributions to top national dailies and digital platforms, his work resonates with diverse audiences.
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