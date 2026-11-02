Business Jet Crashes Near Trump’s Florida Residence; Nine Feared Dead

Florida: A business jet crashed near Palm Beach County in Florida, close to US President Donald Trump’s residence, killing all nine people reportedly on board, according to the initial reports.

The aircraft reportedly issued a distress call moments before the crash. In an audio recording that has gone viral, the pilot can allegedly be heard repeatedly saying, “Mayday, Mayday! We’re descending rapidly.”

The pilot also reportedly warned air traffic control, saying, “We’re about to hit the ground,” as the aircraft rapidly lost altitude.

Within seconds, the jet slammed into the ground at high speed, triggering a massive explosion and leaving a large crater at the crash site.

The impact was reportedly so severe that the bodies of the victims were badly scattered across the crash site.

Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash and determine what caused the aircraft to lose control.

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