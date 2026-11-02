SC permits green crackers in Delhi-NCR, limits bursting to Nov 7-8, complete ban from Nov 9

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has permitted the sale and use of certified green crackers in Delhi-NCR for a limited period ahead of and on Diwali, while issuing a series of directions to regulate their manufacture, storage, sale and bursting, and directing that the complete ban on firecrackers be restored from November 9.

A Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and Prasanna B. Varale allowed the sale of CSIR-NEERI-approved green crackers from November 2 to November 6, subject to stringent safeguards to prevent conventional firecrackers from being sold under their guise.

The Justice Sundresh-led Bench permitted the bursting of firecrackers only between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on November 7 and 8.

The apex court directed that there will be no bursting of fireworks within a 300-metre radius of hospitals, nursing homes, primary and district health centres, old-age homes, educational institutions, and notified silence zones.

These areas will be declared ‘No-Cracker Zones’ and appropriately marked and publicised.

Laying down detailed safeguards for manufacturers and traders, the Supreme Court directed that only manufacturers possessing valid certifications from CSIR-NEERI and PESO would be permitted to manufacture approved green crackers during the specified period.

The top court also prohibited the manufacture and sale of firecrackers joined in series, commonly known as ‘ladis’, and garlands, reiterating that crackers containing barium or those not approved by CSIR-NEERI would not be permitted.

Further, each box must carry a product-specific QR code issued for the particular product and batch, displaying details of the manufacturer, NEERI registration, PESO/DM licence, formulation and test certificate.

In a significant relief to traders, the Justice Sundresh-led Bench directed that licences of traders whose licences had been cancelled would be restored temporarily from November 4 to November 6 to facilitate the sale of approved green crackers procured from CSIR-NEERI-certified manufacturers.

However, such licences would be immediately cancelled again if the traders were found violating the directions.

The apex court directed the authorities to mandate all firecracker manufacturers and traders in Delhi-NCR to furnish a substantial monetary security, which would be forfeited immediately in case of any violation of its directions.

The District Collectors or Commissioners, in consultation with the District Superintendents of Police concerned, have been directed to identify designated locations across the National Capital Region (NCR) for the sale of green crackers.

Sale at any other location, including through online platforms, has been prohibited.

The Supreme Court also directed the authorities to check vehicles entering Delhi-NCR to prevent the movement of illegal and conventional firecrackers.

Further, police authorities, in coordination with the district administration, have been directed to constitute patrolling teams to monitor designated sale locations. The teams would be required to familiarise themselves with approved green cracker products and their QR codes, conduct regular inspections and immediately confiscate illegal or conventional firecrackers.

The bench directed that prosecutions be initiated against offending manufacturers and traders, with random checks of QR codes to verify their authenticity.

On the environmental monitoring front, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), in consultation with State Pollution Control Boards and their regional offices in NCR districts, has been directed to prepare daily air quality reports for the pre-Diwali period from November 2 to 6, Diwali on November 7 and 8, and the post-Diwali period from November 9 to 30.

The Supreme Court also ordered the authorities to undertake post-festival measures, including clearing and proper disposal of solid waste and cleaning highly polluted areas through water sprinklers, among other possible measures.

The state authorities, including the Delhi government, have been asked to notify and publicise their measures, including the Winter Action Plan 2026, Air Pollution Mitigation Plan 2026 and CAQM Annual Action Plan, through leading newspapers and news channels.

The apex court also directed the Education Department Secretaries of all NCR states to sensitise schoolchildren about the impact of pollution, particularly during festivals.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been asked to use its audio systems to disseminate awareness messages. The top court further directed the state machineries in Delhi-NCR to file affidavits detailing the steps taken to implement its directions, including the security deposits, designated sale locations, enforcement measures and prosecutions initiated against violators. All compliance reports and affidavits are to be filed by December 14, failing which strict contempt action would be taken against the responsible officials.

The Justice Sundresh-led Bench said it would monitor the implementation of its directions through periodic hearings and listed the matter for further compliance on December 16.